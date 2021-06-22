Cooling trend continues through mid-week

As low pressure continues to spin off the west coast of California, onshore flow will remain prominent in the forecast which means daytime highs will be cool and in some cases below average.

In addition to the cooler conditions, the marine layer and fog have once again redeveloped in the overnight hours and are prominent along the coast and across coastal and some inland valley communities too. There's about a ten percent chance of drizzle through the morning commute, so drivers should be prepared to use their windshield wipers.

The coastal regions were slow to clear Monday, which is a pattern that could continue Tuesday as long as onshore flow stays put. Daytime highs will stay between the low to upper 60s before trending up by Wednesday. As for the coastal valleys, peak temperatures aren't expected to be much warmer and will stay between the upper 60s to the mid-70s. Lastly, inland valley communities will be close to the 70s and 80s with daytime highs from the mid-70s across cities like Paso Robles.

While low pressure is bringing the cooler conditions through Wednesday, another change is on the way. High pressure is going to build right behind the low-pressure system, which means daytime highs over the interiors have the potential to reach triple digits by the weekend.