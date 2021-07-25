Cooling trend continues with increasing moisture and cloud cover

A cooling trend continues today and into Monday with increasing moisture and cloud cover from monsoonal activity to the east.

An upper-level low that brought flash flooding to parts of Arizona is now making its way to parts of southeast California.

LA/Ventura counties could see rain and thunderstorms as early as this evening. Instability surges to the west Monday and could bring pockets of rain to the Central Coast.

Storm outlook for tomorrow: Monsoonal activity surges to the west bringing potential for rain/thunderstorms to parts of southern CA. On the Central Coast, chances are slim but increase Monday. We could see isolated 🌩️ in Carpinteria and brief showers elsewhere pic.twitter.com/It4dhFGWkg — Megan Healy (@MeganHealyTV) July 25, 2021

By Monday evening, the moisture will push west and north towards San Luis Obispo County and will add a slight chance for showers and residual thunderstorms.

Increasing monsoonal moisture will bring a chance of showers and slight chance of tstms to the area through Mon evening. Brief heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible. Make sure to leave extra time for your commute and if thunder roars, head indoors! #CAwx #SoCal #LArain pic.twitter.com/qVDkhCTYW4 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 25, 2021

Through the afternoon, skies will vary between partly and mostly cloudy skies as the mid/high-level clouds drift in from the east.

Monday's daytime highs look to reach mid 80's for the interior valleys, mid-70's in the coastal valleys, and upper 60's at the coast.

The marine layer will deepen to about 900 ft in the evening and early morning hours. It looks to be stubborn at the coast with minimal clearing which will add to the cooler temps.

