Cooling trend expected this week with return of marine layer and low pressure

The return of the marine layer and low pressure will result in a cooling trend this week after scorching hot temperatures last week.

Coastal fog will be present along the coast and creep into the coastal valleys and possible interior valleys in the late evening to early morning hours.

Dense fog with misty conditions will prevail at the beaches and could be stubborn but looks to burn off for most areas by mid-afternoon.

The marine layer looks to become more shallow and less widespread as we get to the latter half of the week.

Temperatures will take on a cooling trend in most areas due to the continued marine influence and thickness. Thursday looks to be the coolest day of the week.

For Tuesday, daytime highs at the beach will range from the mid to upper-60's, low-70's in the coastal valleys, and low 80's for the interior valleys.

The onshore flow will generate gusty southwesterly winds in the afternoons/evenings across interior sections, but wind speeds are expected to remain below advisory levels.

Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts because long-term models show high pressure returning which could mean triple digits again for interior valleys by the weekend.

