Cooling trend is bringing temperatures down with the most significant drop in the interiors

Good morning Central Coast! We are waking up to some foggy, cloudy conditions especially by our beaches. However, the marine layer will get denser and will push deeper into the interiors.

By the beach, temperatures by the beach are in the mid 50s, 60 by the coastal valleys and upper 50s in the interiors.

Things will warm up in the inland valleys with temps expected to hit 90s by noon. The high for Paso Robles is expected to reach 96 degrees while Santa Ynez is holding onto 90.

By the north coast, Cambria is looking at a high of 67 while Morro Bay could see 63 degrees.

Coastal Valleys are expecting 70s despite that stubborn marine layer. Santa Maria could see a high of 73 and San Luis Obispo just shy of 80.

Breezy conditions expected in the afternoon with winds possibly reaching 20-30 mph.

Tuesday is when a significant drop in temperatures will be noticeable in the interior valleys with highs in the mid 80s.

Beaches will drop to the upper 50s and coastal valleys in the mid to upper 70s.

Remnants of tropical storm Eugene by Baja California Sur could bring isolated thunderstorms mid-week.

Temperatures will remain steady and cooler until the weekend. That is when we will see things warm up again.

Have a great work week!

