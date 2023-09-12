Cooling trend is kicking in as scattered showers make their way out of the Central Coast

You probably noticed how muggy and gloomy conditions took over across the Central Coast on Monday. A cooling trend is on its way, but even today, there was a significant drop in temperatures in places like Santa Ynez, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles.

The high since midnight for Paso Robles was 93. For San Luis Obispo, it was 79 degrees. Santa Maria and Lompoc stayed in the low 70s while Santa Barbara saw a high of 85 degrees.

Why are we seeing those humid conditions? High pressure aloft and weak onshore flow. Our radar is also picked up some scattered showers that are remnants of former Hurricane Jova. Our area only saw trace amounts of moisture. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible in the mountains.

Throughout the day, we also saw that dense marine layer lingering around, which brought cloudy conditions to our area. This model shows us how that cloud coverage went deep into the interiors as well. We can expect that sun-cloud mix in the next couple of days too.

Although no advisory is in effect, Sundowner winds are expected to pick up Monday night in the Santa Ynez Range with gusts of 25 to 40 mph. The Gaviota Pass could also see winds gust up to 30 mph.

A cooling trend is kicking in on Tuesday, and our temperatures will remain steady across the board. Paso Robles will hold on to highs in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week.

Our seven-day forecast is showing that San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara are staying in the low to mid 70s.