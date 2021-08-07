Cooling trend lasts through the weekend with increasing marine layer

A deeper marine layer and stronger onshore flow are contributing to a cooling trend this weekend.

Patchy fog will continue to push into coastal communities with increasing evening and morning cloud cover. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies are anticipated for the rest of the region.

Some low clouds lingered for several beaches into the afternoon but sunny elsewhere. Low clouds could expand along the coast later this evening.

Breezy southerly to westerly winds are expected across much of the area this afternoon, with stronger gusts in the foothills and mountains.

Temps Sunday and Monday are expected to be a few degrees below normal for the coast and valleys, to a few degrees above normal for far interior valleys, mountains, and deserts. It should turn warmer for most areas on Tuesday.

For Sunday, daytime highs at the beach look to reach the mid-60's, with mid-70's for coastal valleys and mid to upper 80's for the interiors.