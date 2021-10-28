Peak temperatures Thursday, some cloudy skies in store for the weekend

Thursday will be the warmest throughout the next 7 days, due to high pressure combining with offshore flow from both the east and the north.

Temperatures may be about 12 degrees warming than normal, with some interiors seeing up 80’s and low 90’s.

The offshore gradients may bring in advisory level wind gusts, especially along Highway 41 from Morro Bay toward Atascadero and the coastal canyons.

For Halloween, neighbors in the interior valleys, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara may see low 70s or upper 60's during the day.

Along the coast, daytime temperatures may be in the low to mid-60s.

