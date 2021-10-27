Peak warming trend and gusty conditions, dry and cool at the start of November

The Central Coast is in the midst of a warming trend, which is expected to peak on Thursday, just in time for the Halloween-themed Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers’ Market.

On Friday, temperatures are going to be a little bit cooler, but still quite a bit above average.

There is a high surf warning until 2 p.m. in the afternoon in Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Lompoc, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria.

Gusty conditions are also likely in the canyons through the morning.

For Halloween, we anticipate temperatures to be cooler as well, with a few clouds in the sky but moving forward – the beginning of November is looking crisp and dry.

