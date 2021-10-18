Watch
Some overnight drizzle, chance of rain later in the week

Posted at 11:11 AM, Oct 18, 2021
Monday is expected to be the coolest day of the week, with a cold front bringing in some drizzle overnight and into the morning. As we get closer to Thursday, temperatures will pick up, before dropping toward the weekend.

Overnight in the inland valleys, there was about 0.01 inches of rain and there is a 20% chance of rain on Wednesday evening going into Thursday. California is seeing some more moisture throughout, but we continue to be in Extreme Drought Conditions.

Winds are more relaxed Monday, but do have the potential to strengthen as the morning progresses, with the potential for a Small Craft Advisory. Winds are expected to pick up as the week goes on and into early next week.

