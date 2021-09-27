Wind Advisory in Santa Barbara County, low clouds throughout Central Coast

There is a wind advisory in Santa Barbara County, specifically Santa Barbara, Lompoc, and Carpinteria, which will last until 3 a.m. Tuesday, September 28th. This will make for gusty winds throughout the county, but those in the western parts will be most affected.

Monday through Tuesday will see overcast conditions and a cooling trend, with low clouds enveloping the coasts and interior valleys.

Through Tuesday, the Central Coast will see a deepening marine layer that will push temperatures and skies to cozy, fall-like conditions but this won’t last.

Starting Wednesday, it is expected to see a much shallower marine layer and that combined with an offshore flow will push temperatures to a little above normal in most areas.

