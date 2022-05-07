Damaging winds last through the weekend

Winds are a major issue through the holiday weekend, the most damaging winds will happen Sunday, so Mother's Day plans may need to be indoors this year.

There is a Wind Advisory in place for an Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast and San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to between 40 and 45 mph are expected. This advisory will be in place until 9 PM PDT this evening.

There is a High Wind Warning for Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. That Warning will be in place until 3 AM PDT Monday.

Both the High Wind Warning and the Wind Advisory will most likely be extended repeatedly through the next few days. Winds are forecast to slow down around the start of the work week.

There is a system that is passing over head, which will lower our temps quite a bit for the rest of the weekend and into the majority of the week. Overall Mother's Day is looking to be windy and chilly, so definitely not the weather our Moms deserve!

Midweek, as a low moves across the Central Coast, there will be an increase in clouds and the smallest chance for some rain. Models are not in total agreement with that, but what they are showing is well below normal daytime highs.

Temperatures are forecast to rebound significantly in the extended period. A ridge of high pressure will take over from the upper level low that is heading east and out of the area Thursday, and is expected to crank up the heat a bit.