DANGEROUS HEAT: More triple digits expected Friday and Saturday

Good morning, Central Coast!

We made it to the end of the week, but we are far from the end of our extreme heat wave. Let's dive right in.

Yesterday highs pushed into the triple digits, even along coastal valleys where strong compressional heating occurred to drive the high in San Luis Obispo to 101 degrees.

Today the set up is the same and temps are once again expected to warm towards the triple digits. It is all driven by offshore winds in the night and morning hours. We’ll see offshore wind averaging about 15 mph but some local gusts could exceed 20-25mph Friday morning.

Friday we’ll see beaches hit the upper 70s and some 80s with the coastal valleys in the 90s to the triple digits with inland temps headed into the upper 90s and also potentially into the triple digits.

A huge ridge has developed over The West. That ridge looks to cover the entire West today into the weekend before it breaks down. Saturday looks a lot like today, perhaps a few degrees cooler but not much.

The heat slowly fades Sunday into early next week but our forecast shows more warming down the road in the 10-day forecast. We don’t see rain anytime soon.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast