Daytime highs continue to trend up across the interiors Wednesday

Skies will be mostly clear for most valleys through the early part of the commute. The fog was taking its time moving in over the coast Wednesday morning, but there was some development over Lompoc and just along the shore of the north coast in San Luis Obispo County.

Looking ahead to the afternoon, peak daytime highs across the interiors will be slightly warmer with temperatures from the 90s to about 100 degrees. Skies will be mostly clear and southwesterly and northwesterly winds will gust from 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Increasing northwesterly flow across the coastal valleys will bring peak wind speeds up to 15 mph Wednesday as daytime highs are expected to range from the mid-70s to the low 80s. Along the coast, skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will sit between the mid to upper 60s with wind gusts up to 15 mph.

High pressure is going to continue to strengthen through the weekend, which will bring triple-digit temperatures to the inland valley communities, particularly across the interiors in San Luis Obispo County.