Daytime highs gradually trend down Thursday

Daytime highs are starting to trend down across the central coast Thursday as onshore flow and low pressure strengthens over southern California.

Inland valley communities will be warm Thursday, but most peak temperatures are shying away from triple-digits and will instead stay between the mid-80s and mid-90s. As for the coastal valleys, daytime highs will range from the low to mid-70s, while coastal communities will stay between the low and upper 60s.

Fog and cloud models are showing a little bit more development compared to Wednesday, but the more robust marine layer is expected to make a return Saturday morning. For the Thursday morning commute, expect mid to high-level cloud cover over the south coast and foggy conditions from northern Santa Barbara County into San Luis Obispo.

Northwesterly winds will be mild to moderate Thursday, with the potential to reach 25 miles per hour at their peak. These winds will develop over the coast, but breezy southwesterly winds up to 25 mph are also expected over the interiors Thursday night.

Looking ahead to the weekend, as low pressure develops, the northwesterly flow will weaken and daytime highs will continue to trend down. Simultaneously, marine layer will deepen and misty and drizzly conditions will likely develop over the coastal regions.