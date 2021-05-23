Daytime highs stay below average Saturday as breezy conditions remain a factor in the forecast

After a foggy start to the morning Saturday, once the marine layer cleared, the central coast was met with mostly clear skies and a breezy afternoon.

Peak wind speeds across the region remained below advisory level and close to 25-30 miles per hour. Looking ahead to Sunday, a northerly and onshore push will remain in place, which means most areas will experience temperatures at or just below the seasonal average.

For the coast, daytime highs Sunday will range from the mid-50s to the upper 60s with cooler temperatures along the north coast. Over the coastal valleys, expect maximum temperatures to peak between the low 60s to mid-70s with the warmer temperatures over the south coast in Santa Barbara. The warmest region will be the interior valleys as temperatures will likely stay between the mid-70s to the low 80s.

The morning will start out cloudy at the coast and over the coastal valleys, which will be followed by mostly gradual clearing. The exception will be the beaches will patchy cloud cover could linger into the afternoon.

While the weekend will close out with mild and fair conditions, expect a bit of a warm-up as high pressure builds over the central coast Monday. By that time, there will be a lot of 70s and 80s in the forecast over the coastal and inland valley communities.