Daytime highs stay cooler, below seasonal norms ahead of weekend warming

Daytime highs will stay on the mild side Thursday, and in some cases below seasonal averages for the inland valley communities.

The morning commute will continue to include foggy conditions along the coast and over valley locations, followed by afternoon clearing and gradual clearing along the coast.

The inland valley communities will once again have temperatures below seasonal averages and closer to the 70s and 80s Thursday. The coastal valley communities will see a similar trend as Wednesday with mostly clear afternoon skies and temperatures from the 60s and 70s. As for the coastal regions, peak temperatures there will be right around the mid to upper 60s with a gradual clearing pattern into the afternoon as northwest winds develop through the afternoon.

Looking ahead to Friday, a weak ridge of high pressure will begin to develop over southern California. As a result, daytime highs will start to warm up closer to seasonal averages. By the end of the weekend, peak afternoon temperatures will have the potential to reach triple digits. While temperatures won't be as hot, coastal valley communities will also experience a warm-up through into the 70s and 80s over the upcoming weekend.