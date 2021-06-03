Daytime highs stay warm inland while the coast stays cool

Onshore flow is keeping the coast foggy Thursday morning, which means another cool day for the beaches. On Wednesday, the marine layer mixed out by late morning for Avila Beach And Shell Beach but stayed foggy over the Five Cities. It's possible there could be a similar trend Thursday due to the onshore flow remaining under a ridge of high pressure.

Daytime highs at the coast will range from the mid-50s to mid-60s with cooler conditions toward the north coast. For the coastal valleys, peak temperatures will stay between the mid-60s and mid-70s as the inland valleys could heat up to the 80s and 90s. The microclimates will be very apparent Thursday as a wide range continues to separate the peak temperatures of coastal and inland valley communities.

Happy #FridayJunior! I'm checking on our peak temperatures from Wednesday and found that San Miguel reached 101 degrees! Meanwhile, Morro Bay reached 56 degrees. A 45-degree difference separated by 37 miles... wild! @KSBY

#cawx — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) June 3, 2021

High pressure aloft remains which will allow for the warmer temperatures to play out across the interiors. Over the weekend, the ridge will weaken and a trough from the Pacific Northwest will bring some influence to the region in the form of cooler daytime highs. As for the coastal areas, not much will change as June Gloom persists.