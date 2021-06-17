Daytime highs trend down along the coast and over coastal valleys

There will be a pretty significant shift in the forecast Thursday as coastal temperatures back off. The offshore push is weakening, which means there will be some relief from the heat over the beaches and coastal valleys. However, high pressure is still a factor and will continue to bring warm, and in some cases hot, daytime highs to the inland valley communities.

Along the coast, expect maximum temperatures to reach the mid-70s and for skies to be mostly clear. It will definitely be a pleasant day to head to the coast without being overwhelmed by the heat. It will still be warm over the coastal valley communities, but this particular region of the central coast will be shying away from triple-digit temperatures. Instead, daytime highs will peak closer to the mid-80s. This trend can really be traced back to the decrease in offshore flow.

The inland valley communities won't be as lucky when it comes to cooler conditions. This portion of the central coast will continue to brace for daytime highs in the low 100s, which will be coupled with a heat advisory over the Santa Ynez Valley that is expected to last through Thursday night. The rest of the interiors will remain under an excessive heat warning through Saturday night as daytime highs will stay at or close to the triple-digits before trending down Sunday.