Daytime highs will be above seasonal norms starting Thursday

Daytime highs are heating up across the central coast Thursday as high pressure strengthens over the desert southwest and onshore flow develops.

The fog was thickening across the coastal valley communities like San Luis Obispo Thursday morning, so commuters should be prepared to use their low beams and increase following distance on the morning drive.

Onshore flow will play a factor in the heat Thursday and cause daytime highs to increase by about five degrees along the coast. As a result, peak temperatures for coastal regions will range from the upper 60s to the mid-70s. Over the coastal valley communities, peak temperatures will range from the mid-70s to and low 80s while daytime highs across the interiors will stay between the low to upper 90s.

Due to the onshore flow, skies will clear earlier on, making for a sunny day across the central coast. As for the winds, expect breezy conditions across the Santa Ynez Valley with wind speeds up to 20 miles per hour. There will be another round of sundowner winds for the south coast region just west of the airport and winds could gust up to 45 mph late Thursday through early Friday.