Daytime highs will be mild Friday ahead of weekend warming

The marine layer and fog were filling in over the central coast just before 4 a.m. Friday, a trend the region has seen all week. Similarly to Thursday, the cloud cover will quickly clear out over the inland valleys but will gradually clear for areas closer to the coast.

Daytime highs for the interiors aren't warming up to seasonal norms just yet. Peak temperatures will range from the 70s and 80s once again before making a return to the 90s as early as Saturday. High pressure will take its course Saturday, resulting in a warm-up that will linger through the start of next week. Most inland valleys will stay in the 90s, but there's a possibility that these areas could also break through the triple-digit mark, making for a hot Labor Day Weekend.

As for the coastal valleys and beaches, daytime highs will also increase through the beginning of next week, but the temperature hike won't be as intense as the interiors. Expect temperatures Friday to range from the low to upper 70s and for the beaches to stay close to the 60s Friday.

Skies will be mostly clear by the afternoon as winds shift out of the northwest and reach 15 to 20 miles per hour at their peak.