Daytime highs will heat up Wednesday as high pressure builds

Daytime highs will be trending up to the 70s across the central coast as high pressure begins to build over the west. For the morning commute, expect mostly clear skies and temperatures mostly in the 40s.

By the afternoon, peak temperatures along the coast will be between the low 60s and mid-70s with warmer daytime highs in Pismo Beach and Avila Beach. Over the coastal valleys, daytime highs will stay close to the upper 60s and mid-70s and northwesterly winds are expected to reach 20 miles per hour at their peak. The inland valleys will have the warmest temperatures from the mid-70s to the mid-80s with clear skies and wind gusts from 15-20 mph.

Skies will be mostly clear throughout the morning hours with even more clearing through the afternoon hours through the next two days. It's still a possibility that by Thursday, the inland valleys could reach the 90s.

By Friday the ridge of high pressure will weaken somewhat and temperatures will start to taper off through the weekend ahead.