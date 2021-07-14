Daytime highs will stay at or just below seasonal norms Wednesday

The weather pattern will be fairly mild through the end of the week as high pressure begins to weaken and temperatures trend down. This trend will actually bring some slightly cooler conditions to the central coast, particularly for the inland valleys.

Stronger onshore flow will keep beaches overcast through late morning and possibly into the afternoon. As patchy clouds remain in the forecast at the coast, expect daytime highs to range from the low to upper 60s. For coastal valley communities, temperatures will sit right at seasonal norms, ranging from the low to mid-70s with mostly clear skies.

Inland valley communities will continue to receive relief from the excessive heat as daytime highs trend down to the mid to upper 80s. However, there will be a few anomalies, especially for the deeper inland valleys like Cuyama and California Valley where peak temperatures will range from the low to upper 90s.

By the weekend, high pressure will rebuild and daytime highs will start to trend up again. In addition, onshore flow will weaken, which will allow for more clearing along the coast.