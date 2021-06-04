Watch
Daytime highs will trend down for the inland valleys over the upcoming weekend

MC Chavez
Posted at 5:01 AM, Jun 04, 2021
Onshore flow continues Friday, which means another foggy start to the morning across the coastal valleys and beaches.

Similar to Thursday, skies will clear over the valleys ahead of the afternoon Friday but there will be gradual clearing through most of the afternoon. However, it's likely that some coastal communities, such as the Five Cities area, will struggle to see sunshine Friday.

Daytime highs along the coast will continue to range from the 50s and 60s, while coastal valleys will stay between the upper 60s and mid-70s.
Temperatures across the inland valleys are starting to trend down Friday as a ridge of high pressure starts to weaken. This will continue through the end of the weekend before a dry cold front swing over the region Sunday bringing daytime highs down even more across the interiors.

While most wind conditions will remain mild, expect wind speeds to peak between 25 and 30 miles per hour across inland valley communities, like Paso Robles, Friday night and Saturday.

