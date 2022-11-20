Daytime sun and overnight freeze watches will close out the weekend

Good afternoon Central Coast, happy Saturday!

I hope everyone is enjoying the gorgeous fall weather because it will continue throughout the weekend, at least during the day.

The biggest concern for the forecast will be overnight lows in the interiors. There is a freeze watch in place for the Cuyama Valley, Southern Salinas Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. Be cautious how much time you spend outdoors, the frigid temps can cause harm to plants and animals. Do not leave our pets outside. The watch will be in place from 1 AM to 8 AM Sunday. The coldest hours will be around 4-7 AM.

It is possible we will need to extend this watch into tomorrow night as well, so be prepared.

Looking ahead into the work week the small ridge that is keeping things clear Saturday and Sunday will break down and a trough will take over. The fist couple of days of the work week will be cloudier and slightly cooler. The offshore flow will also slowly diminish turning onshore during the day which will help push in those clouds.

Now to what everyone is most excited about, Thanksgiving! Mother nature looks like she will be cooperative this holiday because skies will clear out and temps will be slightly warmer just in time for turkey day. Many areas will be in the mid to lower 70's by the holiday and stay there into the weekend.