Dense fog this morning as cool down continues

We will have 15 mph winds in some areas today. Dense fog will be impacting visibility this morning. Most fog will burn off by the afternoon, but it is expected to return this evening.

We are still seeing a cool down going into the weekend. Paso Robles will see 80-degree temperatures by Monday. San Luis Obispo will see mid to upper 70s.

Santa Maria will remain consistent in the low 70s, and Santa Barbara will begin to cool slightly throughout the week.

