Drier and warmer conditions continue for valley locations across the central coast

Northwesterly winds are settling in over the central coast in the afternoon hours this week, which will result in overcast skies along the coast.

Just after 3 a.m., the stratus was fairly well pronounced across the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria valleys Wednesday. While most of the cloud cover will dissipate across the valleys, beaches could stay overcast throughout most of the day. High pressure will be a driving force in not only clearing across the valleys but also with the heat.

Daytime highs across the interior valleys will range from the upper 80s to the mid-90s Wednesday, which will stay consistent through Friday before daytime highs taper off over the weekend. Coastal valleys will trend down somewhat, making a return to the low to mid-70s range, and the beaches will stay between the mid to upper 60s.

Northerly and northwesterly flow will be mild along the coast Wednesday with peak wind speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Northwesterly flow will be a little bit stronger for the valleys as wind speeds could peak close to 25 mph.