Drizzle possible through Sunday PM, Warming trend to follow

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

We got a little bit more drizzle this morning but nothing substantial. Most of that rain fell Saturday evening. For the most part we saw around .10"- .50" with some spots locally higher around 1.00".

Most of the rain fell throughout SLO county and diminished the further south it tried to push. There is still a small chance that we could see more light rain until this evening.

Cold air associated with the passing system dropped temps today and also lowered snow levels. Snow levels are expected to get down to about 3500' tonight, so still expecting light snow to fall overnight. There is not much moisture to work with, snowfall totals will only be 1 to 3 inches, including an inch or so on I-5 at and near the Grapevine.

We've got a ridge setting up over the region will establish some warm and dry conditions through the next several days but by next Friday another upper low will be making its way to the Central Coast.

Models agree that by Sunday afternoon there will be at least a 20% chance of 0.1" of rain over San Luis Obispo County.

There is a wind advisory in place for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast Santa, Ynez Mountains Western Range, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. It is in effect until noon Monday. Expect Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.