Drizzle throughout the morning commute will be followed by a partly sunny afternoon

Morning commuters can expect a cloudy commute with a chance of drizzle over Santa Barbara County roads due to a shortwave trough that has moved in over the area.

By the afternoon, clouds will start to mix out and westerly to northwesterly winds could reach 30 miles per hour along the south coast region. Coupled with the gusty winds, daytime highs will also trend down for most of the central coast. Expect daytime highs along the coast to range from the low to upper 50s, and for the coastal and inland valleys to range from the mid-50s to low 60s.

Some big changes are on the way as early as Tuesday as a cold front is expected to sweep through the area Tuesday afternoon through the evening. Rain chances will start to increase after 4 p.m. with increased chances through the evening hours. By Tuesday night, there's a chance of thunderstorms and snow levels are expected to drop to at least 4,500 feet.

Snow levels will continue to drop through Wednesday, possibly to as low as 2,500 feet, and winter storm conditions will be likely over the Santa Barbara County mountains. At the same time, steady and light rain is expected through Wednesday afternoon with increased showers through Wednesday night. Rainfall totals could range from 0.50''-1.00'' with higher amounts in the mountains.

The system will make an eastward push Thursday, which will result in a chance of precipitation throughout the morning, with potential for clearing through Thursday night.