Dry and cool with locally gusty wind this weekend

An upper-level low that brought us a good amount of rain this weekend is making its way out of the Central Coast region as it heads southeast.

Lingering moisture and instability could result in showers and a few thunderstorms in eastern Santa Barbara County and southeastern San Luis Obispo County mainly developing over the mountains tonight. Any thunderstorm that forms could produce small hail, brief downpours, and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning.

Snow levels will continue to be low at around 3000 to 3500 ft. Any additional snowfall this evening will be around 0.10 inch.

Onshore flow will result in breezy to gusty SW to NW winds that should pick up across the area this afternoon.

Temperatures this weekend are looking to warm up a tad, but will still be a few degrees cooler than the seasonal norm.

Saturday daytime highs at the beach are expected to be in the upper-50's, low to mid 60's for coastal and interior valleys.

Dry weather is expected overnight into the weekend. There will be leftover clouds Friday evening/Saturday morning, but they look to clear out Saturday with the exception of fog across northern San Luis Obispo County interior valleys.

The marine layer looks to deepen Saturday night bringing coastal fog to much of the region.

The next chance of rain could arrive Sunday night into Monday as a cold front moves into the Central Coast.