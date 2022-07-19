Dry and hot weather returns after brief rain Monday

Good Morning Central Coast!

Yesterday some isolated showers moved through the Central Coast. There was very minimal accumulations but it did drop high temperatures a bit.

The temperature change was smallest for the interiors. While they saw isolated showers and thunderstorm activity, the temperature still reached the 90's. That brief cool down won't last long though, back to the regularly scheduled programming aka dry heat by This afternoon (Tuesday)! The next 7 days will continue to be in the 90's or triple digits for the interiors and the start of the Mid State Fair will see a day time high of 103 degrees in Paso.

Good news for us, is that we live in an area with micro climates! Meaning relief from the heat is a short drive away. The beaches will tell a drastically different story with highs only reaching the 60's. The coastal valleys while warmer will still be more bearable, in the low 80's.

In the next couple of days we could see an increase in some wind speeds, especially for the South Coast. While things will get gusty down there, as of now models are showing speeds below advisory levels.

A system sitting in the Pacific will make its way into the Pacific Northwest late this week, cooling temperatures locally Thursday into the weekend. For the interiors, that cool down will be very minimal only dropping things into the lower 90's. As for everyone else the change will be a bit more substantial. Many of the coastal valleys will slide into the lower 70's, the beaches will be chilly and in the low 60's to upper 50's.

Have a great day Central Coast!