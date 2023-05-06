Dry but chilly temps linger in our area throughout the weekend

Happy Saturday Central Coast!

The storm system that hit our area left temps on the cooler side for most of the weekend. The newly established NW flow will bring in more cool air today and through the weekend.

The good news is dry conditions will persist into the work week.

More significant marine layer fog is expected Sunday morning, meaning most areas will wake up to cloudy skies in the morning.

That will clear up throughout the day and open the door for sunny skies.

Though temperatures will remain below normal through next Wednesday, much warmer temps are possible towards the end of next week. Some inland areas could see highs in the mid to upper 80s by next weekend.

Have a great day!