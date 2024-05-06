Dry weather returns for an extended run with inland temps warming most

As the central part of the U.S. experiences some locally severe conditions, Southwest California braces for dry conditions and warming temperatures extending into the weekend. Along the southwest periphery of the active pattern, high-amplitude ridging off the Pacific Coast will influence the region through the week, ushering in a warming trend, particularly inland.

By Thursday, temperatures are forecasted to soar into the mid-70s to lower 80s inland, while coastal valley temperatures may warm to the mid to upper 70s, stabilizing thereafter. Coastal areas are expected to see temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, with the potential for some night and morning low cloud cover, dissipating swiftly under the developing pattern.

Moderate offshore flow will further boost temperatures away from the coast.

Strong enough winds have triggered a Wind Advisory in southwestern Santa Barbara County:

Uncertain Outlook for the Weekend

Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast becomes less clear as an upper low is projected to cut off and drift westward. The exact position of this low remains uncertain, impacting potential forecast outcomes.

If the upper low remains farther east across the Four Corners region and the southern Rockies, leaving upper ridging over the forecast area, significantly warmer temperatures reaching well into the 80s could be expected, accompanied by dry weather.

Conversely, a farther-west track of the upper low toward southern California might bring cooler temperatures.

Should the upper low track in between these scenarios, dry conditions and temperatures closer to normal are anticipated.

Patchy low clouds and fog may return inland by the weekend, along with potential rounds of local gusty winds, contingent on the track of the upper low.