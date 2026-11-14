LET'S TALK: Watch community conversation on El Niño's expected impacts on the Central Coast

How will El Niño impact our community? We're hosting a community event to answer your questions and discuss the expected impacts along the Central Coast.
Our event, in partnership with the County of San Luis Obispo and PG&E, is being held Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. ti 1 p.m.
We will discuss the latest predictions, and what would this could mean for you and your family.
Watch clips from our previous Let's Talk: El Niño event here.
RELATED: Let's Talk: El Niño coverage
Watch live starting at 10 a.m. in the player below: