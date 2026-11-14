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LET'S TALK: Watch community conversation on El Niño's expected impacts on the Central Coast

Breaking Down El Niño Strength Probabilities
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How will El Niño impact our community? We're hosting a community event to answer your questions and discuss the expected impacts along the Central Coast.

Our event, in partnership with the County of San Luis Obispo and PG&E, is being held Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. ti 1 p.m.

We will discuss the latest predictions, and what would this could mean for you and your family.

Watch clips from our previous Let's Talk: El Niño event here.

RELATED: Let's Talk: El Niño coverage

Watch live starting at 10 a.m. in the player below:

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