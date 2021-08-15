Excessive heat across the interior valley this weekend

High pressure will build over the region this weekend. Due to the high pressure, excessive heat is expected in the far interior areas, and across the mountains and some of the valleys.

Interior valleys will be seeing some triple digits over the weekend. Paso Robles will see temperatures up to 109 on Sunday.

An excessive heat warning is in place for San Luis Obispo County interior valleys and mountains and over the Cuyama Valley, which is expected to last through Monday.

Warmer nights should be expected as well with some areas seeing overnight lows in the 70s.

A heat advisory is also set to go into effect on Sunday and last through Monday night across the Santa Barbara County mountains.

At the beaches, the marine clouds will linger at night and morning hours with some partial clearing.

Beaches will see temperatures ranging in the mid-60s and upper 60s. Coastal valleys will be in the mid-70s on Saturday and on Sunday pick up into the mid-80s.