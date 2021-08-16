Excessive heat continues for the valleys Monday ahead of a cooldown

High pressure will continue to bring the heat Monday as another week kicks off. As a result, an excessive heat warning will remain in place at least through 8 p.m. for the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo. As the warning remains in place, triple-digit temperatures will be widespread across the inland valleys with the likelihood of peak daytime highs reaching 100 to 109 degrees. It's important for those across the interior valleys to take extra precautions, such as drinking plenty of water, limiting time outside during the peak hours of the day, and staying in air-conditioned rooms.

Stronger onshore flow is allowing for fog and marine layer to settle in nicely along the coast Monday morning. The only exception is the south coast where skies are still mostly clear.

Coastal valley community temperatures will vary from the mid-70s to the mid-80s Monday with mostly clear skies by the afternoon. Out along the coast where foggy conditions will be present throughout the morning commute, daytime highs will be closer to the mid-60s to the low 70s. While temperatures will remain fairly consistent for area beaches through the week, a cool down is on the way for the valleys as an upper low moves over the Pacific Northwest. As a result, more cloud cover will develop and valley temperatures will be closer to the 80s.