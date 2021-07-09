Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisories in place for Central Coast interiors

Heat is building this weekend across the Central Coast bringing dangerously hot temperatures to the interior valleys.

High pressure will strengthen inland and peak Saturday and Sunday. Above normal temperatures are expected pretty much everywhere away from the coast.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the San Luis Obispo interiors and mountain ranges as well as the Cuyama Valley until Monday at 9 p.m.

In addition, a Heat Advisory is in effect for the Santa Barbara County mountains through Monday evening with temperatures up to 104 degrees expected...hottest Saturday and Sunday.

A quick look at some locations in our area that have a chance of breaking their record high temperature for Sunday. This is not a complete list. #SoCal #CAwx #LAHeat pic.twitter.com/xuAZ2VkFIz — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 8, 2021

This combined with low humidities and gusty afternoon winds created elevated fire conditions.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Highs will increase several degrees each day and by Saturday the SLO County mountains and Cuyama Valley look to reach 105-110 degrees and the SLO County Interior valleys up to 106-113 degrees.

For Friday, interior valleys look to reach a daytime high of upper 90's to 104, mid to upper-80's in the coastal valleys, and mid-'70s at the beaches.

Night and morning fog will cool the beaches in the morning and evenings, but otherwise, most areas will see mostly clear skies.

