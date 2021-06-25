Excessive Heat Warning issued this weekend for interior Central Coast

Inland temperatures are about to skyrocket into triple digits as the weekend approaches.

The region will start to warm up today and tomorrow as high pressure builds from the north and south. This will squash the marine layer and weaken onshore flow.

This combo will result in a significant warming trend by Sunday which looks to continue through early next week.

An Excessive Heat Watch has now been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for the interior valleys and mountains of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Places like Paso Robles. Atascadero, Cuyama Valley, and Santa Ynez Valley could see daytime highs reach 110 degrees on Sunday.

The warmup starts Saturday with daytime highs at the beach reaching low 80's, mid to upper 80's in the coastal valleys, and over 100 degrees for inland communities.

Gusty northerly winds are anticipated across the Santa Ynez Range and Santa Barbara County south coast Friday night.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for those areas as wind speeds could reach 20 to 30 MPH with local gusts up to 50 MPH.

The marine layer won't completely disappear from the beach and coastal zones. This will help keep some temperatures cooler at the coast, but temperatures could still warm up 5 to 10 degrees more by Saturday.