Excessive heat warning throughout the Central Coast

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 9pm Wednesday for Portions of southwest California. Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Temperatures are expected to remain well above normal through next Thursday.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 9pm Wednesday for Cuyama Valley, Antelope Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains, Southern Salinas Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 113 degrees are expected . The hottest days will be Sunday and Monday.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 8pm Monday for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 95 degrees are expected. The hottest temperatures are expected in the foothills through Sunday.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 8pm Monday for Santa Ynez Valley. Expect dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106 degrees.

A heat advisory remains in effect until 8pm Monday for San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast. Temperatures up to 96 degrees are expected.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds will be around 15 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County expect sunny skies. The heat will continue with high temperatures ranging from 83 to 100 degrees.

Tomorrow night in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s.

On Labor Day Santa Barbara County sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds will be around 15 mph.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo highs will range from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the beaches to the upper 80s and 90s inland.

Tomorrow night in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

On Labor Day in San Luis Obispo County it will be sunny. High temperatures will range from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.