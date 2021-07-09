Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect Friday morning through Monday night across the interiors

Excessive heat is taking over the forecast, particularly for the inland valley communities across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. As a result, an excessive heat warning will be in effect from Friday morning through Monday night as daytime highs will range from the mid-90s to 110 degrees. Community members should prepare for the hot temperatures by making sure they are staying hydrated and limiting time outside during the peak hours of the afternoon. In addition, it is recommended to reschedule any outdoor activities or leave them to the early morning or evening hours.

In terms of the morning commute, the high pressure aloft is doing a fairly good job of mixing out the marine layer along the coast. There is still mid-high level clouds across northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, but the marine layer is not much of a factor compared to previous mornings this week. Along the coast, daytime highs will mostly range from the low 70s to low 80s Friday and Saturday. By Sunday, conditions will start to trend down, but that descent will be gradual. Plus, there will also be the redevelopment of marine layer in the overnight hours between Saturday and Sunday.

The coastal valley communities will be noticeably warmer as well. Daytime highs will range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s with the potential to reach the low 90s. Skies will be mostly clear and northwesterly winds will be mild to moderate, peaking at 15 miles per hour.

The heatwave across the interiors will start to back off by Tuesday of next week when inland valley temperatures make a return to seasonal norms. Until then, be sure to stay extra hydrated by drinking plenty of water and check on neighbors, relatives, children, and pets.