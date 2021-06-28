Excessive heat warning will remain in place across the interiors through Monday night

High pressure is keeping daytime highs hot across the interior valleys as another week kicks off. As a result, an excessive heat warning will remain in place over the inland valley communities until 9 p.m. At the same time, as temperatures crawl into the upper 90s to low 100s, the Santa Ynez will remain under a heat advisory through 9 p.m. as well.

We have one more day with this excessive heat warning in place before daytime highs trend down Tuesday. I'm breaking down the details on Daybreak from 5-7 a.m. Join me!#BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/gmVJtAOmgC — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) June 28, 2021

Daytime highs across the interiors have the potential to reach 112 degrees for places like San Miguel. It is encouraged to stay indoors and drink plenty of water for those who are going to be in the inland valleys Monday.

High pressure will also impact the coastal valleys as daytime highs are expected to range from the upper 70s and upper 80s. Skies will partly to mostly cloudy Monday and will decrease through the afternoon, but the marine layer is set to return to the coastal regions at an earlier time Monday. The beaches will also stay fairly warm Monday with peak daytime highs from the mid-70s to the 80s. Northwesterly winds will be mild to start out with the potential of reaching 25 miles per hour through early Monday night.

The high-pressure ridge will begin to weaken Tuesday, which means there is some fairly significant relief from the heat starting Wednesday. However, monsoonal moisture moving in over the desert southwest could bring a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday through Wednesday along the south coast and into the mountains and foothills. There will be more details on that system as details develop.