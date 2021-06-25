Excessive heat watch issued for the interior valleys ahead of a hot weekend

It's going to be a warm weekend, especially for the interior valleys. The low-pressure system that brought the mild conditions this week is weakening and high-pressure is beginning to develop near southern California. To prepare for the heat, an excessive heat watch has been issued for Sunday through Monday as daytime highs are expected to reach the low 100s through the start of next week.

An excessive heat watch has been issued for the inland valley communities as triple-digits make their way back into the forecast this weekend. The watch will be in place Sunday-Monday. More details coming up on Daybreak from 5-7 a.m. on KSBY!#BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/d3nrrzXrr6 — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) June 25, 2021

While not as hot, daytime highs will be trending up for other parts of the central coast, too. Coastal valley communities will range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s starting Saturday. The temperatures will stay warm through Monday before they slowly begin their descent to the 70s and low 80s by the end of next week.

Along the coast, daytime highs will continue to stay between the 60s and low 70s before increasing over the weekend ahead. By Saturday and through the start of next week, peak temperatures will stay between the mid-upper 70s with the potential to break through to the low 80s.

With all of this said, overcast sky conditions will be patchy for the Friday morning commute. These conditions will continue through the overnight hours and will be followed by morning clearing and plenty of afternoon sunshine.