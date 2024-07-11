Exessive heat warning continues inland but relief is in sight

Residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties should brace for continued extreme heat as a persistent high-pressure system hovers over the region. This system is expected to maintain its grip throughout the week, causing temperatures to soar in interior areas. The good news is some easing of the heat is expected into the weekend.

Tomorrow's Weather

Tomorrow, coastal areas in both counties will start with the usual morning low clouds and fog, giving way to partly cloudy skies as high clouds drift in from the southeast. The heat will remain the primary concern inland.

Coastal Areas: Expect morning fog and low clouds to clear by midday, leading to sunny and partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Interior: These areas will experience the brunt of the heat, with temperatures ranging from the mid-90s to 106 degrees.

Looking Ahead

A slight cooling trend is expected to begin Friday as the high-pressure system shifts eastward. This shift will bring a marginal drop in temperatures, with highs decreasing by 1 to 2 degrees. Increased onshore flow and mid-level cloud cover will contribute to this cooling, though it may not be sufficient to fully alleviate the heat in the mountains and interior valleys.

By Saturday, the high-pressure system is expected to position near the Four Corners region, introducing some monsoon moisture into the area. This will result in partly cloudy skies, and a slight chance of thunderstorms east of us. For San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, this means a continuation of warm, partly cloudy days with a potential for increased humidity.

Fire Weather Forecast

The persistent heat and dry conditions elevate the fire risk across both counties. Interior regions, where temperatures will remain well above normal, are particularly vulnerable. The combination of high heat, low humidity, and occasional gusty winds creates an environment ripe for wildfires. Residents should remain vigilant, avoid activities that could spark fires, and adhere to any fire restrictions in place.

Extended Outlook

Sunday through Tuesday will see a more pronounced cooling trend as a trough approaches the West Coast. Onshore flow will strengthen, deepening the marine layer and pushing cooler air further inland. By midweek, temperatures are expected to drop closer to normal, with most areas experiencing highs 2 to 4 degrees below average. The threat of afternoon thunderstorms will diminish, and gusty winds may persist, particularly in west-facing beach areas and interior regions.

As we move into Wednesday, the high-pressure system may begin to reestablish itself, potentially kicking off another warming trend that could extend into the weekend. Residents should prepare for this possibility and stay informed on the latest weather updates.

Stay safe, stay cool, and monitor local advisories for the latest weather and fire updates.