Expect drizzle through the morning drive, followed by a cool and cloudy afternoon

The "May Gray" weather the central coast is used to seeing is making an earlier appearance than usual. The sky conditions on Earth Day will remain cloudy and the temperatures will mostly be below average.

For the morning drive, the deepening marine layer and fog could result in drizzle and possibly light rain. As the onshore flow remains fairly dominant over the region, so will the marine layer. It really isn't until Saturday that the onshore flow will begin to weaken and more sunshine will begin to peak through the clouds.

West to northwesterly winds will be mild to moderate Thursday, with wind speeds peaking from 15-20 miles per hour from the afternoon through the early evening hours.

Daytime highs Thursday will line up nicely with Wednesday's temperatures. At the coast, expect peak daytime highs from the mid-50s to low 60s and for the coastal valleys to range from the low to mid-60s. As for the inland valley communities, temperatures will be slightly warmer and closer to the mid-60s and low 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there are still rain chances Sunday afternoon through Monday. The front that will move over the area during that time could produce thunderstorms and rainfall totals from 0.25''-0.75''.