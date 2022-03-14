Extended forecast will be 70's but a big cool down could be around the corner

The system that passed over the Pacific Northwest brought back the marine layer and low clouds for most of the forecast area Sunday, but Monday skies clear out and temperatures make a bit of a rebound.

The added moisture from the marine layer and clouds helped with our relative humidity and dew points, giving fire fighters just the slightest bit of help.

Winds will continue to be an issue, following the typical sundowner pattern where they intensify late afternoon into the evening. Sunday night and Monday night will be most intense especially in the Hollister fire area. Throughout Monday afternoon we could finally see some relief from the gusty conditions until things start to pick back up Tuesday evening.

Monday will be the start of a warming trend, especially for the Santa Barbara area, temperatures will hit the mid 70's and stay there for the extended period.

Tuesday there will be another very weak system passing overhead, bringing the chance of more low clouds Tuesday morning for San Luis Obispo County. This system does not have a lot of cold air associated with it so it will not affect temperatures too much.

Wednesday things will once again start to warm up as a ridge builds and sets us up for another possible wind event that will linger through Friday.

During this period temperatures will stay above average in the 70's before temps start to tank into the weekend. There is a chance for some rain Saturday into Sunday but if there is any moisture associated with this system it will be very minimal, the biggest factor will be the cooling highs.