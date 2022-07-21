Good Morning Central Coast! We are nearing the end of the workweek and looking forward to the weekend, here is a look at what you can expect weather-wise over the next few days.

Marine influence is sticking around across most beaches and coastal valleys across the Central Coast. Some low visibility on roadways are expected on the morning commute through coastal stretches of HWY 101.

As far as daytime heat is concerned, extreme heat continues into the weekend in the interior valleys, cooler by the coasts. Overall, the Central Coast is offering up huge temperature contrasts now thru the end of the week.

Inland heat remains on with more days 100-plus expected thru Friday. Beaches will see plenty of marine clouds which may be stubborn to clear everywhere.

Coastal valleys will experience some night and morning marine clouds with afternoon clearing thru the end of the week as well.

The Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles continues today with some very warm temps for highs, but remember temps are rarely at peaks for long periods of time. The evening concert weather looks very nice when temps drop back into the 80s and ultimately the 70s.

The upcoming forecast for the fair call for hot temps thru Friday with weekend relief but temps again getting hot potentially for the second half of next week.

We are also experiencing some high clouds pushing in from the summer monsoon. It looks like rain potential stays to our east. We saw a few drops Monday but this is certainly not the kind of activity that will help the drought, in fact Monday we couldn’t even get measurable amounts.

The 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center continues to call for warm and dry conditions. Late in the month I think the story may be big heat in the PacNW.

