Extreme heat is about to hit Southern California

Sunday was the coolest day we will see for a while as a wave of extreme heat is about to crash over almost all of Southern California next week.

An excessive heat watch has been issued for the following areas; Cuyama Valley, Antelope Valley, Southern Salinas Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains, Los Angeles County Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara

County Interior Mountains.

This watch will be in place from Wednesday morning through Sunday evening. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible.

The concern for this period is not only the extreme temperatures but the length of heat wave. Temps are expected to stay elevated through Labor Day. If you are not at the immediate coast line, you will not find much relief.

Heat is the main story for the extended period and as of now there are no signs of when a substantial cool down will come back for the interiors.

Wind is the only other factor that could be at play mid week. Some low end sundowner winds could be possible Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.