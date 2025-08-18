Extreme Heat Watch in effect across the Central Coast

Good morning Central Coast! Today is the coolest day of the week, and with an Extreme heat watch in effect through Saturday, inland communities will soon see triple digits.

The extreme heat advisory will be in effect through this weekend, with Thursday really being the warmest day this week. Here is a look at the 7 day forecast and what you can expect.

There is also a wind advisory along our South Coast. We will be feeling wind speeds anywhere from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts potentially getting up to 45 mph. This will only stay in eff through early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures today will be the coolest that we will see this week. Here is a quick look at the highs you can expect in your neck of the woods.

And as you head out on your commute, no real visibility concerns of note. Skies should be pretty clear in most of our communities.