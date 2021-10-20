12 homes destroyed by Alisal Fire, damage inspection team concludes

The Alisal Fire destroyed 12 homes and damaged one outbuilding as it burned along the Gaviota coast in Santa Barbara County.

The damage was included in Wednesday's fire update from Los Padres National Forest.

Cal Fire sent a Damage Inspection Specialist Team to site, the report stated. The team found that twelve homes were fully destroyed. One outbuilding was damaged.

One other home was damaged but not destroyed, Mike Eliason, Public Information Officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, said in a tweet.

The fire's acreage has not increased since Tuesday. It remains at 17,281 acres. The fire is still 97% contained.

Officials say they expect the fire to be fully contained by Monday, Oct. 25.

In the report, forest officials noted that rainfall forecast over the weekend could potentially cause mud and debris flow on roads within the burn scar area.

The Alisal Fire broke out on Monday, Oct. 11.

The most up-to-date information from fire officials can be found on the Alisal Fire Inciweb page.