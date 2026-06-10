300+ acres involved in prescribed burn in Carrizo Plains

A prescribed burn is underway in the Carrizo Plains this Wednesday, June 10.

The burn is taking place near Highway 58 and Branch Mountain Road, and will encompass 321 acres, according to Caltrans.

The operation is being coordinated by several agencies, including Caltrans, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, and Community Fire Safe Council.

The burn is not expected to affect traffic, but drivers should watch out for work vehicles in the area.

Caltrans says the goal of the burn is to reduce wildfire risk, improve public safety, and support ecosystem health.