Prescribed burns on schedule for Wednesday in SLO, Santa Barbara Counties

Fire crews are set to ignite prescribed burns in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties on Wednesday.

Officials say the prescribed burns will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 8, if weather permits. The start time could vary depending on conditions.

In San Luis Obispo County, about 340 acres of grassland and crushed brush will be burned along Hwy 229 between Santa Margarita and Creston. Smoke from the fire may be visible in North San Luis Obispo County.

The burn aims to reduce fire hazard in the area, Air Pollution Control District officials say.

In Santa Barbara County, fire crews will ignite the about 40 acres remaining from a previous burn that took place in November. Crews will burn chaparral, sage scrub and oak woodland in the Spaulding/Midland area, about 3 miles north of Los Olivos.

Officials say the burn aims to reduce fuel loads and restore the ecology of the area.

APCD officials say they work to schedule burns at days and times when smoke can disperse well and will have a limited impact on nearby communities.